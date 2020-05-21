How to make yourself more competitive in the job market

Dixie Technical College in St. George is one of eight fully accredited technical colleges in the Utah System of Technical Colleges. Dixie Technical College’s campus provides state of the art learning spaces designed to optimize every aspect of the student experience. Classrooms and labs are customized for each unique certificate program. Common areas throughout encourage study, collaboration, and social skill enhancement.

The education model they use at Dixie Technical College is competency-based, which means they do everything possible to assure that students can actually “do” whatever it is that they came to the college to learn. Each student is expected to work hard and meet industry standards as they progress through their programs.

Dixie Tech’s 23 technical certificate programs, which are nationally accredited through the Council on Occupational Education, offer a myriad of opportunities to learn and develop skill, marketable skills to set you on the pathway to a rewarding career.

To learn more visit Dixie Technical College now!

This story contains sponsored content.