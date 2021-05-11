How to make your own Summer Planter

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Tara Mayoros owner of TaraCottaPots came by to encourage everyone to start planting their Summer flowers! She shares great gardening tips and talks about how flowerpots are a great way to bring bursts of color to your yard.

Flowerpots are a great way to conserve water by focusing annuals and color in containers. There is less water waste because your entire yard isn’t planted with flowers. Easier to control the soil and fertilizer. Flowerpots make more of a statement, especially when around your front door. Instant curb appeal. Great way to instantly improve curb appeal for resale.

For more tips and information, find Tara Cotta Pots on IG and FB.