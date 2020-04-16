How to make your own roll-on lotion

With all the hand washing we’re doing, our hands are bound to be cracked and dry! Surae showed us an easy how-to formula to make our own roll-on lotion at home! Follow along with the segment and steps below. Let us know how you like it!

Great for carrying on travel, lip balm, deodorant, and it’s sanitary! Roll-on is more convenient than sticking your hands into a tub of lotion. Put the lotion in a multi-functional empty round deodorant BPA free containers. 2.2 oz is perfect and can be found on Amazon at Travel Deodorant

INGREDIENTS:

2 TSP WAX PELLETS

2 TBS AVOCADO OIL

2 TBS JOJOBA OIL

2 TBS COCONUT

2 TBS SHEA BUTTER

3-5 DROPS ESSENTIAL OIL

Directions: Melt the wax in the microwave, but for best results, heat in a double broiler on the stove. Add in the ingredients in the order listed above, and stir until all have melted completely.

Once melted, pour into your tube container. For faster results, put it in the fridge.