Jason Frampton from Ken Garff Automotive joined Nicea this morning on Good Things Utah to talk about their brand new “We’re Hear For You” program. The program, which started last week, will go for eight straight weeks until July 23. As businesses slowly began to open back up, Ken Garff employees wanted to do more to support small businesses and local communities in need.

The "We’re Hear For You” program is aimed at purchasing goods and services from small businesses and donating them to communities in need. Ken Garff employees understand that everyone has been affected in one way or another from this pandemic. They believe that our ability to get through this is tied directly to our determination to support one another.