How to make your bedroom a luxury retreat

A luxury bedroom retreat? Yes, please! Stephanie Holdaway from Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture and Design joined to talk about creating your dreamy bedroom.

Your bedroom can be your own private retreat from the world, a place to unwind and recharge. Luxury boutique designer hotels and spa experiences are trending right now and there is no reason you can’t have the same feeling at home.

To keep it simple, Stephanie shared the 4 C’s to achieve the look. Calming, comfort, cozy and collected.

Calming: Neutral colors and natural textures – You can bring in personality and color, but keep the foundation neutrals and build from there. (Headboard, wall color, bedding, fabrics)

Keep things simplified for a clutter-free and easy living space that allows you to clear your mind, relax and recharge. Comfy: Bedding is the place to start- you spend ⅓ of your life in your bed so make it count and splurge here. Down duvet fills and pillows, natural fiber content like cotton, and our current obsession, linen. Cozy: Soft throws, upholstered headboards, comfortable chairs, rugs, robes, and candles. Set up your nightstand to relax you with candles, books, lamps and more. Collected: Bring in elements that look effortless and eclectic. No more pressed sheets and fussy matching patterns. It’s all about mix and match for a relaxed look that you can still add formality to!

Make it casual with elements like pillows and accents plus the way you accessorize can dictate the direction and style.

For more information visit gatehousestyle.com or Instagram: @gatehouseno1.



