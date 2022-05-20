Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an Adjunct Professor in Family Studies, a parent expert, and mom of 4. She is the founder of “10 Minutes Together” online where she teaches parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection.

Summer is coming and for parents of little kids, this can feel relieving or overwhelming. As school ends, we might feel excited for more time together to deepen our relationships. Or we might feel pressure to fill up the summer with day camps and classes and miss focusing on what really matters. Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld says that summer is a great time to pause from regular schedules and focus on one-on-one connection.

Each week, Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld will be sharing a suggestion for Together Time. It will include simple activities that require little or no prep. She has tips for little kids, school-age kids, and teens.

Get access to the Summer of Connection challenge for FREE on Instagram @10MinutesTogether