How-to make this corn and black bean salad

We were lucky to have Shannon Källåker, Owner of Lemon & Sage Market and Dinner Crafts by Lemon & Sage for not one but two kitchen segments today! We loved this dish of corn and black bean salad, a delicious side for any southwest-style dish. Hope online lemonandsagemarket.com
Or stop by in person at 151 S Main St, Springville, UT 84663
Black Bean & Corn Salad
- 1 can black beans, drained & rinsed
- 1 can (15 oz) corn, drained
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- 1-2 tomatoes, diced (alt. 1 can Rotel)
- ½ cup red onion, chopped
- 1 T fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 T lime juice (may add zest if you like!)
- 2 T olive oil
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- Optional: avocado, or any other yummy veg!
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. May be eaten immediately, or stored in the refrigerator for later. Makes an excellent side, goes well in tacos, or eaten with tortilla chips.
