How-to make this corn and black bean salad

We were lucky to have Shannon Källåker, Owner of Lemon & Sage Market and Dinner Crafts by Lemon & Sage for not one but two kitchen segments today! We loved this dish of corn and black bean salad, a delicious side for any southwest-style dish. Hope online lemonandsagemarket.com

Or stop by in person at 151 S Main St, Springville, UT 84663



Black Bean & Corn Salad

1 can black beans, drained & rinsed

1 can (15 oz) corn, drained

½ red bell pepper, diced

1-2 tomatoes, diced (alt. 1 can Rotel)

½ cup red onion, chopped

1 T fresh cilantro, chopped

2 T lime juice (may add zest if you like!)

2 T olive oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

Optional: avocado, or any other yummy veg!

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. May be eaten immediately, or stored in the refrigerator for later. Makes an excellent side, goes well in tacos, or eaten with tortilla chips.

www.DinnerCrafts.com @lemonsagemarket @dinnercrafts Get $20 off your first session with code: GTU20. There are locations in Springville, and Pleasant Grove!

