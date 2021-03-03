How to make the perfect pico de gallo

There’s something about having the perfect pico de gallo, and there’s so many things you can pair it with. Dave Prows joined us in the kitchen to show and tell us all about it!

Perfect Pico:

Ingredients:
1 Tbs fresh garlic chopped
½ cup fresh diced red onion
1 each fresh chopped cilantro bunch
½ each fresh diced jalapeno
6 each large Roma tomatoes diced
1 tsp salt
1 each fresh lime, juiced
1 Tbs Cholula hot sauce

Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and fold together until well mixed
Adjust seasoning as needed

