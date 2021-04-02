How to make the perfect hard boiled egg just in time for Easter

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Do you want to accomplish the perfect hard boiled eggs for the holiday weekend? The 5-5-5 Method makes the perfect Instant Pot hard-boiled egg – it’s a total game-changer given how tricky it is to boil eggs for just the right amount of time. Seriously, you’ve been missing out if you’re only now hearing about this genius Instant Pot hack! Nicea explains it for us just in time for Easter weekend.
- So what are the rules for leaving those eggs out once you boil them? The window for eating a room-temperature hard-boiled egg is two hours, which leaves you plenty of time to decorate-but people don’t usually boil eggs, decorate them, and immediately hide and hunt for them. At least in my childhood home, eggs were cooked and decorated the day before, then stored in the fridge until Easter morning, at which point my parents would hide them. This is where things get a little complicated. According to the USDA, the safety of the eggs hinges on where you hide them, how quickly they’re found, and how gently they’re handled.
- And if you are looking for Easter events to be part of this weekend up and down the Wasatch Front, Surae has a list for us. It’s beautiful weather to get out and about!
- And at the end of the show – is Target ‘targeting’ your shopping habits? The simple answer is: yes. But what does that mean for you at the checkout counter. Ali has information you need to know before your next shopping trip. Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU this Friday morning!