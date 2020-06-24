How to make more money on your money

You’ve done it. You’ve built up a little cushion in your bank account – $1,000! It feels good, right? Those days of checking your account balance in a panic are behind you.
Congrats! You’re on the right path. Now it’s time to think about some longer-term goals. What do you want to accomplish next with your money? Do you need to save more? Do you want to buy a home someday? Invest?
What’s the next step you should take? Here are some specific things you can do to take your finances to the next level:
- Get more money from Aspiration: Debit card that will give 5% back every time you swipe. Yep. A debit card called Aspiration gives you up to a 5% back every time you swipe.
- Spend $5 to Own a Piece of Amazon, Google or Other Companies:
Take a look at the Forbes Richest People list, and you’ll notice almost all the billionaires have one thing in common – they own another company. That’s why a lot of people use the app Stash. It lets you be a part of something that’s normally exclusive to the richest of the rich – buying pieces of other companies for as little as $1.*