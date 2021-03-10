How to make Mini Shepherd’s Pie

Don’t let the size of these cute mini shepherd’s pies fool you, they’re tasty and filling! Nakia Armstrong was in studio to share this awesome recipe with us. Put it on your to-cook list asap, and follow Nakia for more delicious recipes on IG at @gonna.eat.that
Mini Shepherd’s Pie
Filling:
2 lbs ground beef
2 Tbsp oil
2 C frozen peas and carrots
1 packet GF brown gravy mix
2 C water
2 prepared pie crust
Topping: Potato flakes (follow package directions for 3 cups)
4 oz cream cheese, cubed
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp salt
1 Tbsp parsley
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
1. Heat oil in skillet, add beef & brown, add frozen peas and carrots. Cook for 3-5 minutes.
2. Add gravy mix. Mix together, add water.
3. Cook until gravy thickens; Set aside
4. Cut out crusts to fit cupcake tin.
5. Make mashed potatoes to your liking. I add cream cheese, garlic powder, parsley and salt.
6. Fill cups with meat mixture and top with potatoes.
7. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.