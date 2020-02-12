How to make ice and relationships work

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream… and relationships! Owners of Sub Zero Ice Cream, Jerry and Naomi Hancock were in studio to give our viewers advice on how they balance a business and marriage.

When it comes to marriage in general, it’s not going to be easy and adding a business in the mix on top of that, may make your marriage a little harder to balance. Here are the Hancock’s five simple steps to make it work.

In a marriage and business, you both have to share similar passions with one another. You have to focus on your responsibilities and not your spouses only. Making time to set aside business is important for one another. Make sure to set time to talk about work and set aside time for yourself.

Sub Zero Ice Cream was founded in 2004 and has grown to over 50 stores nationwide today. Customers get to customize the ice cream and watch it be made right in front of their own eyes. They use milk and liquid nitrogen to freeze it and create ice cream.

If you love ice cream and haven’t had Sub Zero, check out their website at https://www.subzeroicecream.com or follow them on Instagram and like their Facebook page at SubZeroIceCream.