How to make diet and exercise resolutions you can stick with the entire year

Exercise, dieting, and losing weight are the most popular new year’s resolutions people make. Forbes magazine notes only about 25 percent of people stick with their resolutions through the first 30 days, and only about eight percent achieve their goal.

Experts say failure rates are high when it comes to diet and exercise because people set unrealistic goals and often adopt unsustainable diets. Intermountain Healthcare exercise specialist, Becca Bennion says a better way of sticking with a new year’s resolution is to take smaller steps that can last.

Bennion also suggests not using weight as the only measurement of your goals. That’s because weight often fluctuates for many different reasons and isn’t always an indicator of better health. Bennion says to focus on exercise and nutrition instead.

Exercise:

First thing to do is to evaluate your fitness level and determine your goals. Be sure to go at a pace you can sustain because going too hard in a short time can lead to burnout. 30 minutes of exercise a day is recommended, and it doesn’t have to be all at once. 15 min in the morning and another 15 in the evening also works.

Another important part of an exercise routine is doing exercises you like. If you don’t like running, then find another cardio workout like stairs or biking. Doing the exercises you like makes it more likely you’ll stick to with it.

Finally, don’t look at exercise to cancel out poor eating habits because it won’t work. Experts note you can’t exercise your way out of a bad diet. That’s why proper nutrition is another important step in making sure you get the most from a workout.

Nutrition:

Nutritionists say one of the best ways to stick with a diet is not to diet in the first place. Fad diets fail because they’re not sustainable long term, so experts recommend looking at your resolution as a long-term lifestyle change.

Start with small goals such as tracking eating habits. By looking at your food and beverage intake people often see patterns or areas where they can improve their foods to healthier options.

Experts say it’s even more important not to look at certain foods as “good” or “bad” because people tend to cut them out completely which often leads to gorging on it later. All food is food, but certain foods are better in moderation as a part of a healthier diet.

Dietitians note that people should eat before and after exercise for maximum gains.

If your fitness goal is to gain muscle then the body needs extra calories, but if your goal is to lose fat then the body needs less calories. Trainers note you can’t lose weight and gain muscle.

This story contains sponsored content.