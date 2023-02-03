SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Choosing out the perfect charcuterie board can be difficult, so why not make your own! Karen Ormsby, owner and manager of Oakford Gourmet Selections, joined us to explain how to make the perfect personalized charcuterie board without missing out on the decorative details.

When making your charcuterie boards at home, you don’t have to go above and beyond at the grocery store! Karen herself uses cute storage organizers and bathroom containers to hold her snacks, and many people already have things around their house that will make great boards.

If you make charcuterie boards yourself, you can personalize them any way you want to, and Karen recommends people go out of their comfort zones and try new fruits to make your board pop. For example, one of the boards Karen made was made out of dragon fruit, gooseberries, and blood oranges, and she arranged these fruits into the shape of a heart.

You can also take your boards to the next level by cutting the fruit into fun shapes. Karen often cuts her fruit into stars to make her creation stand out. To cut your fruit into stars, you are going to cut in zig-zags around the middle of the fruit, and then pull off the outside to reveal your fun-shaped fruit! Fruit can also be used in different ways, and Karen likes to pair a thinly sliced pear with cheese on top for a sweet and savory taste.

Oakford Gourmet Selections is currently doing a promotion, and anyone who buys their Valentine’s charcuterie boxes has the chance to win a See’s Candies gift card! For more information and to buy Karen’s boxes, you can go to oakfordgourmet.com, or find her on Instagram at @oakfordgourmet and on Facebook at Oakford Gourmet Selections.