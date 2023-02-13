SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In today’s day and age, social media is how you communicate with people the most, but this can make it difficult to make real-life friendships. Robin Huling, a behavior and communication coach, joined us to talk about how you can get social off of social media and find female friends in your area.

Depending on the stage of life you are in, you will need different types of women in your life. For example, if you are a mother, you will likely need or want to meet other mother’s so there is a level of understanding and connection. Having someone understand where you are in life is how your friendship will last, but you can also have friends for different needs and aspects of your life.

Once you find women or friends that you connect with, many people may lose their new friendships by not focusing on their friends’ needs. Many women follow the “Golden Rule” of treating others how you want to be treated, but Robin says you need to treat others how they want to be treated. Everyone has different needs, and sometimes you may have to go out of your comfort zone to strengthen your relationships.

For any friendship, it is important that you make an effort to hang out with them even if you are busy. However, if they aren’t making any effort, then you need to speak up about your needs or reconsider the friendship all together. Finding friends who will be there for you and like what you like is the most important thing, but if they aren’t treating you right they aren’t worth your time.

One of Robin’s main pieces of advice is to focus on the people who like you and want to spend time with you. In the process of making new friends, not everyone will like you, and that is okay. Having female connections in your life is so important for your health, and making the effort is what will help you see the change in your friendships.

Right now, Robin will give anyone with the code GTU25 a 25% discount for her online course and consultation called “Getting Social Off of Social Media”. You can find her programs on her website WarnerCommunication.com, and you can follow her on Instagram and Facebook at @RobinHuling.