How-to make a yummy green goodness pasta

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

This recipe is definitely our next go-to meal! Sharanya Raghunath of Bored Scientist is back in the Good Things kitchen to share her recipe for a green goodness pasta. We love when she’s here, and we love following her on IG @bored.scientist

8 C of Greens (any combination of spinach, arugula, or kale)

1 medium avocado

3 Tbs of Olive Oil

¼ Cup Walnuts

2-3 cloves of garlic

1/2 C of basil leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Pasta and Add-Ins

2 Tbs of Nutritional Yeast

3 C of Cooked Gluten Free Pasta

For Garnish

Grated Parmesan Cheese

Red Chili flakes