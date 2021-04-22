How-to make a yummy green goodness pasta

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

This recipe is definitely our next go-to meal! Sharanya Raghunath of Bored Scientist is back in the Good Things kitchen to share her recipe for a green goodness pasta. We love when she’s here, and we love following her on IG @bored.scientist

8 C of Greens (any combination of spinach, arugula, or kale)
1 medium avocado
3 Tbs of Olive Oil
¼ Cup Walnuts
2-3 cloves of garlic
1/2 C of basil leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Juice of 1/2 lemon

Pasta and Add-Ins
2 Tbs of Nutritional Yeast
3 C of Cooked Gluten Free Pasta

For Garnish
Grated Parmesan Cheese
Red Chili flakes

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors