How-to make a yummy green goodness pasta

This recipe is definitely our next go-to meal! Sharanya Raghunath of Bored Scientist is back in the Good Things kitchen to share her recipe for a green goodness pasta. We love when she’s here, and we love following her on IG @bored.scientist
8 C of Greens (any combination of spinach, arugula, or kale)
1 medium avocado
3 Tbs of Olive Oil
¼ Cup Walnuts
2-3 cloves of garlic
1/2 C of basil leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Pasta and Add-Ins
2 Tbs of Nutritional Yeast
3 C of Cooked Gluten Free Pasta
For Garnish
Grated Parmesan Cheese
Red Chili flakes