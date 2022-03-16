St Patricks Day is right around the corner! Andrea Carruth, Owner of Given Utah joined GTU to share a fun St. Patricks Day activity, candy bombs! This activity is fun for the whole family. A candy bomb is a chocolate shell filled with candy. By using the given mallet, buyers tap on the shell and the candy will pour out!

To make the candy bomb holiday festive, Carruth decorated the shell with marshmallows and candy strips to resemble a rainbow. By using icing, Carruth was able to attach the two pieces onto the shell. To top the shell off, Carruth sprinkled gold flakes!

The candy bomb is completely edible and perfect to add to any holiday celebration. Closer to Easter, Given Utah will be offering Easter-themed candy bombs. If you or a friend would like to purchase treats from Given Utah, follow the links below!

Promotions and business information

Use code “GTUGIVEN” for 20% off St. Patrick’s Day Candy Bombs for today (March 16th) Pick-Up

Website- Given Utah Site