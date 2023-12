SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Ring in the new year with a tasty treat. Sharen Steffensen, from Share’s Cakes joined us in the kitchen for an easy recipe you can treat your guests to for new year’s eve.

She says that there are several ways to make cake pops. Some including free hand molding, cookie cutters and molds. She shared her expertise and put our hosts to the test making different shapes and variations.

She can be found on Instagram and Facebook @sharescakes