How to lower teen stress

Jennie Battistin joined us today to discuss how we can help lower teen stress as they begin their school year.

Her tips can be found in her book Mindfulness for Teens. This book includes ideas such as:

Helping kids establish a morning routine that can help them reduce anxiety.

Mindful and physical exercises to refresh one’s mind.

Setting up playdates and social settings to help them get comfortable interacting with their peers.

Helping teens re-store self-confidence over their changing looks throughout the year.

Help parents also combat their fears of letting their kids back in the classroom.

For more information from Battistin, visit her website.