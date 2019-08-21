How to lose weight and keep it off

Everyone wants to lose weight and keep it off, but even with exercise and diet, that can be hard. Dr. Kristen Kells, DC, BSc, Chiropractic Physician, just opened her weight loss clinic right here in Utah and joined us today to share how you can get over your weight loss hump.

Dr. Kells started her successful weight loss center in Colorado. She explained how her patients saw results, hit their target weight and were able to keep the weight off! Kells herself struggled with weight resistance.

Dr. Kells and her team specialize in weight loss resistance treatment. Triggers that can keep you from losing the weight are symptoms such as brain fog, hormone disregulation, fatigue, belly fat and craving carbs.There are many factors that can contribute to this and everyone’s body is different so the approaches are client specific.

If you are struggling to keep the weight off and feel that you have tried every trick in the book, call (385) 217-6368 for a free consultation or visit drkellsweightloss.com.

This story includes sponsored content.