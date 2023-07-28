SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Tunisha Brown, founder of Impact Magazine, joined us on the show today to discuss her upcoming podcast In The Moment with Tunisha. Conversations are with Novi Brown from Tyler Perry’s Sista’s on BET, singer/songwriter Bri Ray, Utah State Representative Sandra Hollins, Dr. Erica Baiden of UofU, Owners of LaMia Beauty Lounge in Ogden, and Deputy District Attorney Amber Stargell on topics of colorism, natural hair, protecting black women in law, politics, and in the medical field. Check out the first episode of her podcast and her website + social media.