How to limit screen time with your kiddos this summer

School’s out and summer’s here, so now what? Before your kiddos get carried away with all the extra free time they have, let’s talk about how to keep them entertained this summer without excessive screen time.

Anna Macfarlane, social media guru, joined us in studio to talk about setting up a summer plan with your kids. Setting a plan, and better yet, making your children apart of the planning process will urge them to follow the “rules”. This could be the perfect time of year to show your little ones that there’s more to a fun summer than playing Angry Birds on the iPad every day.

Start planning by doing these two small things:

Write down activities kids can do any day, not just the “bucket list” or “rainy day” activities, but a long-running list that you can reference on any weekday.

Make a plan or set an allowance for screen time when kids go to their friends or relatives house. You won’t have full control over your child in these situations, but again, by making them part of the plan, they’ll be more likely to stick to the rules even when they’re out of your sight.

Remember, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.

Since our very own Jessie is expecting her 5th child, The Summer Screen Plan is only $5 through Sunday! (Price will return to $10 on Monday). Get access to videos, talking points, the community, and free downloads at thebigsocialtable.com. You’ll also receive special deals on internet and social media guides for families.

For more information on Anna Macfarlane, go to @annaistheworst and @kidsaretheworst on Instagram.