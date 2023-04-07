SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – For many students, graduation is right around the corner, which means they have to start thinking about entering the workforce. Roy Ross, chief information security officer for Omnicommander, joined us to talk about how you can find a job in the tech world.

Tech jobs allow people to have high paying salaries, and you can have a tech job even if you have never worked in tech. Roy suggests that people who are trying to get a tech job should start brushing up on skills more and should learn skills that many tech jobs require.

People should also start looking over their resume and adding in information that will make them stand out to employers, and Omnicommander helps with this by giving people advice and showing them what would be better for a resume.

With tech, you want to have a portfolio of what you have done. You should have a website that displays projects you’ve worked on, such as coding or web projects. Utah also has a huge tech community, and connecting with people who are already in that community will help your job search.

You can find more tips on how to land a tech job on the Omnicommander website at www.omnicommander.com.