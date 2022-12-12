- Coming up this morning on Good Things Utah – Dynamic and ever-changing, relationships present people with some of life’s greatest challenges, personal growth and beautiful rewards. As couples date and begin to form relationships, they find themselves passing through various typical stages of love. People consciously and subconsciously test each other, scaling from one stage to another, trying to get it right. Sometimes, it’s two steps forward, one step backward. Each of these stages comes with positives and negatives. Yet, despite the negatives, people continue to try and get it right, make their love last, with the hope of creating and maintaining a healthy relationship, all this while understanding, accepting, and honoring individual differences. Enduring couples are willing to do the work to make their love last, with the hope of creating and maintaining a healthy relationship, while understanding, accepting and honoring individual differences, boundaries and shared goals over time. These are the stages of love and here’s how to know which stage you’re in:
- The honeymoon or “lust” stage
- This first stage of love can initially last from two months to two years. Think champagne and rose-colored glasses! You and your partner will likely oversee any habits or traits in the other that could be potential annoyances as eccentricities or “quirks” instead. Every side of each other is the good side and both of your hormones are in overdrive. The “feel-good” neurotransmitters that are fired off at a rapid rate during this stage of love act almost identically the same way that illicit drugs do — increasing attention and focus, dispositions leaning toward obsession, a strong and powerful desire to be with our new love every waking moment and thinking of nothing else but each other.
- The power struggle, leaning-in and growth stage
- The illusion has been dismantled and is replaced with anger and disappointment. Perhaps there was a miscommunication about setting expectations around something important to at least one of you. Or, this is simply a time when you finally begin to see each other for who you really are as human beings with separate personalities beyond the relationship itself. That means you may also be faced with quirks that will annoy you, habits that can be frustrating, interests that bore or confound you and any number of other idiosyncrasies or unexpected baggage you have to figure out how to live with if you want this relationship to continue. This is a challenging time for couples.
How to know what stage of love you are currently in
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
