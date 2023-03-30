- On Good Things Utah this morning – Let’s talk relationships, or those “situations” that aren’t really a relationship yet. The buzzword defines a problem that people have long struggled with: romantic relationships that aren’t official, but are still, well, something. In other words, a non-committal relationship that hasn’t been defined, aka no “DTR” (define the relationship) conversation has taken place. Even celebrities are familiar with the term — and the struggle. Taylor Swift mentions it in “Glitch” off her “Midnights” album. “Depending on what kind of mood and situationship I’m in,” she sings. Then there’s Lizzo, who called out a fan’s situationship during her concert at Madison Square Garden in October 2022. “Brittany is my homegirl, and she told me what’s going on, homegirl to homegirl. So, what’s the f–kin’ deal? You about to miss out on a bad b—h or what?” Lizzo told the fan’s situationship over the phone (and in front of thousands of concert-goers).
- What is a situationship?
- Clinical psychologist Vijayeta Sinh says a situationship is simply a relationship that hasn’t been defined. This could be due to a lack of willingness from both people to define the relationship or a lack of commitment towards one another. “As long as both people are OK with it, then that’s kind of sort of OK because everybody’s kind of on the same page,” Sinh tells TODAY.com. “But I think when it becomes problematic is when one person wants to define the relationship a little bit more and flesh out what it means, and the other person is not quite willing to or hasn’t really given it consideration.” Holly Schiff, a licensed clinical psychologist, adds that situationships are tricky because you get all the benefits of being in a relationship without the title. In a situationship, Schiff says you’re not as beholden to a person the same way you are in a formal relationship. There are no expectations. No set boundaries. No consistency. Click here for more clues that say you are in a situationship: https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/are-you-in-a-situationship-experts-share-10-signs-to-look-out-for/ar-AA19bPH2 And tune in with us as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on a Thursday edition of GTU.
How to know if you are currently in a ‘situationship’
