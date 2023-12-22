- ‘Tis the season to spend the holidays with your loved ones, but this time of year can also put an enormous amount of stress on your relationships. In today’s Therapy Thursday we are talking with Marriage and Family Therapist Heather Holmgren about how to rekindle the magic with your special someone this time of year.
- Holmgren says if you are feeling the strain of the holiday you aren’t alone. With family expectations and just the weight and expense of gift giving, sometimes the most important people in your life bear the brunt of your holiday burnout. Holmgren shared things you can do today to get back on track:
- Have a “Holiday Huddle”
- Ask your partner what they have or intend to do that day
- Say the magic words “what can I do to make your day easier?”
- If you talk to your partner about your expectations you won’t be afraid to face the plans that you’ve made
- Look for “Magic Moments” to connect:
- Find times for emotional or physical intimacy within the hustle and bustle
- This can look like a touch or cuddle, no matter where you are
- Share a favorite or fond Christmas memory while you drive, wrap gifts or prepare food
- Share a “happy feeling nothing in the world can buy”
- Express fondness, admiration and gratitude for your partner
- For example say: I love watching you play with the kids or I know you work hard to make sure Christmas comes together, thank you
- For more tips and information or to schedule a therapy session please visit: www.simplemodern.org
How to keep your relationship magic alive during the stress of the holidays
by: Nicea DeGering
