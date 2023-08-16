- On Good Things Utah this morning – Going back to school now must include all the tech from computers to I-pads. It’s become such a vital part of our kids’ education, we invited the owner of CMIT Solutions, Michael Isherwood, to help us with advice for parents. Isherwood says technology is more integral to education than ever before, with a blend of e-learning and in-person classes, students are relying on devices like laptops, smartphones and tablets to access learning materials and connect with teachers and peers. While technology offers incredible opportunities, it also brings about potential risks that we need to address. As students become more connected online, there’s a need to be proactive about their online safety which involves educating students, parents and teachers about cybersecurity best practices.
- Here are some essential cybersecurity practices he recommends:
- Lock devices when not in use: encourage students to lock their devices when they’re not using them — a simple step like this can prevent unauthorized access to personal information
- Install an app to block distracting websites: to maintain focus during school/study sessions, suggest installing apps that can block distracting websites and apps to help students stay productive while using their devices
- Regularly update devices and software: keeping devices and apps updated ensures they have the latest security patches. Set devices to automatically install updates whenever possible
- Beware of phishing: educate students about phishing emails and messages that might attempt to steal their information. Verify the sender’s email address and don’t click on suspicious links
- Enable two-factor authentication: if available, its beneficial to teachers/schools to encourage students to enable two-factor authentication for their accounts to add an extra layer of security by requiring a verification code
- Secure Wi-Fi usage
- Finally his advice on students’ usage of ChatGPT:
- It’s recommended to absolutely not use AI to cheat on school work, however, students can responsibly use AI to make life a little easier as a research aid, creative inspiration, etc.
- Ensure that students use ChatGPT under the supervision and guidance of teachers/educational staff
- Teachers should be familiar with AI’s capabilities and be prepared to guide students’ interactions
- Provide students with structured prompts to guide their interactions to help ensure discussions remain focused on educational topics
- To find out what CMIT Solutions can do for your business, please contact them here: https://cmitsolutions.com/ogden-layton-ut-1193/
