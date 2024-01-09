MILLCREEK, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jessica Burleson, owner and founder of Topcoat Nail Bar, joined us on the show to share the secret to silky smooth hands in the winter time.

Dry skin is a year round problem for Utahns that becomes even more prevalent in the winter months. The changes in humidity and temperature at this time of the year can cause irritation that results in dry skin. Here are expert tips to prevent dry cracked hands in winter:

Professional Manicures treat the skin for problem areas such as excessive cuticles and calluses to reduce dryness and improve the health and appearance of your hands. Professional manicures should be a part of your beauty routine and self care ritual

How often will depend on if your in recovery or maintaining your current look.

For excessive dryness and cracking we recommend weekly services until you have recovered so that we may gently improve the health of your skin and nails

For regular maintenance we recommend monthly services to keep your cuticles and calluses in a healthy state

A good manicure should be conducted just like a good facial.



