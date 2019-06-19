How to jump start your car!

What do you do if you have a dead battery? Brian at Doug Smith Kia in American Fork gave us his tips to jump starting your car.

When you jump start your car you want to make sure that you do it in the correct order. You need to make sure you connect positive to positive and negative to negative. Make sure that your car is also off before attaching the cables. You first attach the cables to the starting car and then attach the positive cables and then attach the negative cables.

Once your cables are attached you can then start your car, this will transfer energy over to the other car.

Then when you take the cables off of the car you will want to do it in reverse order. Starting with taking off the negative cables and then on to the positive cables.

