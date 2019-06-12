Live Now
How to instantly feel sexy

Good Things Utah

by: Nicea DeGering

Posted: / Updated:

On Good Things Utah today – Ali is off and Reagan and Nicea are taking their best friend love to all new heights:) We are jumping into the controversy this morning over the new mannequins at Nike, also, how to instantly feel sexy and we are finishing up with why actor Keanu Reeves is being praised by women for where he puts his hands in photographs? We’ll show you what we are talking about…

And in our bonus round of hot topics today, what a surprising number of Americans say they have to have BEFORE they can go to sleep. And speaking of sleep, what your favorite position says about you…stomach sleepers, this is sure interesting… Hope you join us for all of these hot topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.

