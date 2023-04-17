- On Good Things Utah this morning – Husbands! They do no housework when left to their own devices. There are evolutionary reasons for this. But I could care less and I’m sure you feel the same. Instead of nagging and then just doing everything yourself, I propose the following 5-point plan to get your husband off the couch and into your good graces. Here are sneaky ways to make your husband do more stuff: Or he may be good at problem-solving- well you know he is, because of what he does when you try to share your emotions with him. So how do we make use of this newly discovered organizational skill set? Give him a discrete organizational task and express your confidence that he can do it extremely well, perhaps even better than you (don’t pass out). Example: “Honey, the garage looks awful because we keep leaving our stuff around. Can you please make it so that there are two rows of crap on the shelves and nothing on the floor? I know you’re good at spatial things, and at problem-solving, and this is a big problem for me.” Also note:
- You owned your contribution to the problem, which always starts things off on the right foot.
- You’re being concrete and not vague in your request which will limit the possibility of miscommunication. You also are making yourself vulnerable, eg saying this is a problem for you. So if he cares about you, he will want to come in and solve your problem.
- Express confidence and appreciation in advance.
- Building on the prior example: “Honey, the garage looks like sh*t because we keep leaving our stuff around. Can you please make it so that there are two rows of crap on the shelves and nothing on the floor? I know you’re good at spatial things, and problem-solving, and this is a big problem for me. I know you can do a great job and I would really appreciate it a lot.” Doesn’t that sound nice and loving?
- Frame it as a one-time goal.
- Men like this better than daily drudgery. And by men I mean everyone. So do NOT say, “We’re going to have to put our stuff away every time we come home to keep it looking like this.” Instead, say: “We need it done by tonight because it’s going to rain and I want to park in the garage so I don’t get wet.” If you’d like to read more about this article click here: https://www.yourtango.com/self/simple-ways-make-husband-do-more-stuff or tune in today for a Monday edition of Good Things Utah!
- You owned your contribution to the problem, which always starts things off on the right foot.
How to influence your guy to get more done around the house
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now