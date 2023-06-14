SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- There are many responsibilities that come with being a father and developing a healthy relationship with your children. Brannon Patrick joined us on the show today for key tips to improving relationships. Patrick is a trained clinical therapist for trauma treatment and family therapy. This fathers day, he urges fellow dads to examine their relationship with their kids and see where they can improve. Patrick says you can do this by providing structure and flexibility, empathize and connect, modeling authenticity and being you. For more information on this topic or access to therapy visit his website.