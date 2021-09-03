How to improve your health without a diet

Self-care, especially during the pandemic, has been crucial for many women. Being a mother can bring a lot of stress. Mandy Marie, a registered nurse and health coach, joined us to discuss ways mothers can cope with the pressures and anxieties of being a mother.

Marie was led to this after struggling with finding her own balance with physical and mental health. She teaches her clients about intuitive eating. She encourages women to listen to their bodies and what they need.

She is not a supporter of harsh diets, but rather making small changes that have a larger impact.

Marie is offering the first 10 viewers who mention that they saw her on GTU a free mini-coaching session. This can be booked through a link on Instagram or on her website.