How to host a virtual meeting

David Bradford is the CEO of FluentWorlds; The World’s Highest Rated English Learning App. He and his wife Dr. Linda Bradford PhD created their company and have been bringing language learning to the world in 3D. e is a member of the Utah Technology Hall of Fame and has served as CEO of not one, but 2 of America’s 50 fastest growing Tech companies. He and the team at FluentWorlds are proud to introduce a new technology called, 3D Meet, the most unique and innovative way to connect with others online.

3Dmeet is a revolutionary communication tool that merges web conferencing with video games. You can host quick meetings with the team to show them the cool thing you’re working on via screen share or do your next presentation in a virtual 3D world of your choosing. After creating your avatar you can travel to 30 unique locations including Hawaii, Las Vegas, Mexico, and many more.

Collaboration is more than just the tools we use. It is more than real-time virtual meetings and sharing a desktop. It is about working together; it’s about synergy, co-presence, and continuity, and spontaneity. It embodies all forms of dynamic communication.

Check out how 3DMeet works and for more information and a free trial visit 3dicc.com

This story contains sponsored content.