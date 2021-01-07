How to help your kids sort through their emotions

- On Good Things Utah today – We look back at a horrifying day in our nation’s history. We have the very latest from Utah’s leaders and the FBI investigation into the hostile takeover of the nation’s Capitol.
- So how do you talk to your kids about what happened yesterday? About the pandemic? Child psychologists say they may be acting out right now because they can’t express their emotions. Surae has tips for parents to help regulate how they might be feeling.
- And today is the day to start buying tickets for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. This year’s event will be virtual, but the films are still incredible. We are sharing the website where you can purchase your passes! Hope you join us for this morning’s GTU.