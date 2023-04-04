SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Talking to kids about tough topics can be uncomfortable, but it is essential to ensure their safety and well-being. Nate Webb, a speaker for Save the Kids, emphasizes that these conversations need to be commonplace in our homes. If it makes us uncomfortable, imagine how our kids must feel when they need to talk to us about sensitive issues.

Webb stresses that laying the groundwork when kids are young can set them up for success in the future. The average age of pornography exposure is 8 or 9 years old in Utah, so it’s vital to have open and honest conversations about sex, pornography, suicide, and online predators. Talking to our kids does not give them unneeded ideas, but rather provides them with knowledge that is power.

Not talking about tough topics at home can impact how much our kids trust us, and they may become sneaky when they feel like they can’t trust their parents. By embracing the awkwardness and using the right words, we can help our kids open up about difficult subjects. It’s also essential to avoid freaking out about small stuff and to talk often and listen for more information.

Webb suggests having these conversations side by side instead of head to head and creating an open dialogue. By opening up tough conversations with our kids and creating a safe and supportive environment, we can ensure that they have the knowledge and tools they need to navigate through challenging situations. Embrace the awkwardness and have these essential conversations to help our kids thrive.

For more information on these topics, visit savethekids.org or follow @savethekids and @bulliesbe.gone on Instagram.