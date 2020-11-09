How to help students build better reading skills

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Did you know the average American reads at a 4th-grade reading level? One of the key life-skills that all too often limit students in the school (and adults in the workplace) is poor reading skills.

MindPlay can help students (and adults) fill the specific gaps that are prohibiting them from reaching their highest personal level. National reading scores have flatlined over the past 3 decades and given the impact of the COVID pandemic, students are falling farther behind than ever before.

MindPlay is an individualized reading intervention that features virtual reading teachers. These “reading coaches” emulate one-to-one tutoring instruction and support. Instruction is direct, explicit, and quickly targets reading gaps that prevent accurate and fluent reading. Through a series of quick assessments, the program identifies reading strengths and deficits. Then, it automatically creates a personalized learning plan to target and quickly fill any reading gap. A MindPlay student is assigned only the lessons they uniquely, individually, need.

When the program is used for 30-minutes a day, five days a week minimum, improvement in basic reading skills is seen in the first month. The average student using the program at home improves one grade level every 10 weeks (20 hours).

MindPlay quickly identifies reading deficits and targets instruction to meet individual student needs.

LINK: Special Offer for a Free 7 day preview.

LINK: Learn more about Mind Play.

This story contains sponsored content.