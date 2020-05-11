How to help kids cope and thrive in challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic

For kids and adults, life’s challenges can bring feelings of stress and uncertainty. Child life specialists at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital help patients cope with such stress through play, education, and normalization of the medical environment.

Some of their techniques also can be used by parents at home to help kids thrive in challenging times, said Callie Kofoed, a child life specialist at Primary Children’s Hospital.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Primary Children’s child life specialists have hosted several events for patients, including sidewalk chalk messages, a “Half-O-Ween” costume and craft day with reverse trick-or-treating, and “May the Fourth” Star Wars dress-up and activities, including a joke show broadcast live from the Playroom, to help kids be kids and bring joy and fun to their environment.

Here are some things child life specialists recommend parents can do at home to help kids thrive in challenging times:

Make time for play every day. Remember that a child’s language is play and that play is critical for a child’s continued development, regardless of world circumstances. Engaging children in fun activities that provide opportunities for social and emotional growth is vital. Spend time outside. Find excuses to celebrate and things to look forward to. Try new things as a family. Make sure you find something to smile and laugh about every day.

Make it a priority to connect with family and friends — whether it be through phone calls, Zoom, FaceTime, Skype, or other safe means to help children know they are not alone, and are loved and supported.

Look for service opportunities. This could include writing letters to neighbors who make be stuck at home alone or weeding an elderly person’s yard.

Listen to and validate your children’s feelings and concerns while providing hope and assurance that this is temporary. Children look to adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events. Reassure children that they are safe and this will not last forever. Limit exposure to the news and social media, and provide developmentally appropriate facts to reduce fears. Focus on things that you as a family can control, including handwashing, social distancing, staying home, and finding creative ways to spend your time.

Try to establish and maintain a daily routine. Keeping a regular schedule provides a sense of control, predictability, and well-being. Even though we are all experiencing a temporary “new normal,” having somewhat of a routine can promote coping—both for us and for our children.

To learn more visit Primary Children’s Hospital now!