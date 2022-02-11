How to help kids battling cancer

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – In the wake of Bob Saget’s tragic death from an accidental head trauma, a doctor shares this morning, what you need to know about head injuries. A month after Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room, his family revealed that the late comedian died from an accidental head injury. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” Saget’s family said in a statement to NBC News. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.” We’ll tell you what doctors say you should do if you bump your head – how to know if it’s serious.
- Plus, Prince Harry said his work in raising awareness about HIV/AIDS is part of his mission to continue the “unfinished” work of his late mother, Princess Diana. Diana, who died in 1997, when Harry was 12, helped to destigmatize the disease and change misconceptions on how HIV/AIDS is transmitted, including when she first held the hand of an AIDS patient in the 1990s to show that the virus could not be transferred from casual contact. Harry has continued her work through efforts like his charity, Sentebale, which helps children with HIV/AIDS in Southern Africa struggling with HIV and AIDS, and by publicly getting tested for HIV, like he did alongside music star Rihanna in 2016.
How do you know when your social media use is just too much? We tell you about one woman's journey: "It was nearly a decade ago that I transitioned into a career that involved working almost entirely in the digital space, and social media began to take over my life. Since basically forever, the online world always held a certain siren's call. ICQ and LiveJournal, IRC, and Friendster. I illustrated my mood via cryptic AIM status messages and exhibited deep feelings of hurt when I'd put someone important to me in my MySpace Top 8 and they didn't do the same for me. When I dreamed about those I had crushes on, it wasn't just steamy beach encounters that I fantasized about; I imagined the moment that, post-beach encounter, we changed our Facebook statuses to "in a relationship."
Find out how to help kids with cancer just by donating 10 dollars. Surae tells us about Sonni Pets and how they are helping comfort the smallest patients.
As if we didn't love Dolly Parton enough already! Find out what she is doing now for employees at her theme park Dollywood.