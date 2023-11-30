SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH- In our studio today, we had Amber Edmunds with Children & the Earth to talk about their giving tree and giving back to the children in the community.

Amber’s family began Children of the Earth by helping families with terminally ill children, and now they help hundreds of children and families pay medical bills, mortgages, and a Christmas to remember. Their giving trees are designed to let community members all across Utah participate in helping these families and kids in need. The trees have ornaments with the age and name of the child and what they need, like clothes or what toys they want for Christmas. If you see a giving tree, you can take the ornament of the child and purchase the present they want, then bring it back, unwrapped, to the location you got it from, and they will sort it out and distribute the gifts for a week and help make a wonderful Christmas. All donations need to be brought in by December 11th. See locations below and stop by and grab some ornaments. They have over 400 kids that need Christmas this year.

You can go to their Facebook, Children and the Earth, Inc, or look at website, childrenandtheearth.com, for more information.