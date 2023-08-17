- Ready to ride for a good cause? You can help kids get adaptive bikes while attending a fun event at Midvale City Park this Saturday August 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The Kruisers for Kids Event is happening this weekend and joining us this morning to share more about what to expect is mom and daughter duo Karen and Shannon Jensen.
- This is the 29th year for the event and Karen has been part of it for 21 years. She says she comes back ever year because of the difference that it makes in the kids lives. She says giving children their own set of wheels gives them freedom. Her daughter Shannon says she grew up attending the event, and it just made sense to now be an organizer. Both women say once you are part of this special event, you will want to keep attending every year. Last year’s donations totaled $32,000.00 and the money all goes to the Adaptive Bikes program at Shriners Children’s Hospital located in Salt Lake City.
- There will be activities throughout the day for everyone to enjoy including:
- Live and silent auctions
- Prize Drawings
- Food
- Event shirt sales
- Radio personality JC Hackett will provide announcements and entertainment
- For more information visit www.kruisersforkids.org
How to help children get the adaptive bikes they need
by: Nicea DeGering
