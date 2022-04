Mental Health Counselor, Tiffany Roe joined us on the show to teach viewers how inner child work can help you heal from trauma.

Watch the video to hear what she had to say.

Get her inner child work course at TIFFANYROE.COM for 20% off with code “iloveme”

Mindful Counseling is located in SLC or Provo. Make an appointment at MINDFULCOUNSELINGUTAH.COM

Instagram: @HEYTIFFANYROE & @MINDFULCOUNSELING