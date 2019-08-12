How to heal chronic wounds

Chronic wounds affect 6.5 million people in the U.S. alone, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health. If you have a wound that won’t heal, a wound clinic can help.

Cami Hansen BSN, RN, CWON and Ellie Hicken, BSN, RN, CWON from the LDS Hospital Wound Care Clinic joined us today to share the silent epidemic many may not know about.

Hansen and Hicken explained that if untreated, chronic wounds can lead to loss of limbs or even death. The aging population, along with increases in diabetes and obesity, are contributing factors to rising need for wound care.

The Wound and Hyperbaric Center at Intermountain LDS Hospital as well as their other clinics throughout the state provide complete wound-healing services from head to toe with convenient appointment options.

Their multi-disciplinary team includes a board- certified wound care and hyperbaric physician, a board-certified podiatrist with extensive wound- care experience, certified wound and ostomy care nurses and therapists, hyperbaric technologists, lymphedema therapists, and ostomy nurses.

Types of wounds treated at wound clinics:

Diabetic wounds

Pressure injuries (bed sores)

Swelling in the lower legs and feet that include ulcers

Ulcers related to venous or arterial disease

Wounds due to an injury, accident, surgery or exposure to chemicals, that aren’t healing properly

To determine the factors that are prohibiting the body’s natural healing process, the team will provide a physical examination of the wound, a complete medical history, a nutrition analysis, non-invasive vascular testing and infection control.

To learn more or make an appointment, call (801) 408-3638.

This story includes sponsored content.

