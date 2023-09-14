SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — FanX Salt Lake City is gearing up for its 10th anniversary celebration, and attendees are in for an unforgettable experience. Ro Malaga, joined us in the studio with tips to make the most of your FanX adventure. First and foremost, start planning early by purchasing your tickets and photo ops in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. Don’t forget to factor in transportation and parking logistics, and be sure to bring cash for convenience. Comfort is key, so wear comfy shoes and come prepared with chargers to keep your devices powered throughout the event. To stay organized, download the FanX app, which will help you manage your schedule, navigate panel times and rooms, and keep you informed about any announcements or schedule changes. And of course, remember to stay energized by eating and drinking regularly.

Fans can expect an array of exciting attractions including a concert by Zachary Levi, the spellbinding Escape on 13th experience, and a comedic night with Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum. Plus, there’s the Galactic City Pokemon Center & Gym and the Official FanX Cosplay Contest to look forward to.

FanX caters to all ages, with Kid Con offering engaging activities like Lego building, character tea parties, face painting, and interactive science exhibits at the Clark Planetarium. With over 250 hours of panel programming featuring celebrity guests like Jared Padalecki, Katee Sackhoff, and many more, FanX 2023 is set to be an entertainment extravaganza. If you cherish pop culture, this event is not to be missed, and you can find more details and ticket information at FanXSaltLake.com. Don’t miss out on this epic celebration of fandom in the heart of Salt Lake City from September 21st to 23rd, 2023.