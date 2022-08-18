Licensed therapist, Shannon Ricks, and Dietician, Josie Iroz, joined us in today’s Therapy Thursday segment to share how to have a healthy relationship with food.
- Prioritize listening to hunger and fullness cues and responding to them
- Eat regular and consistent meals
- Eat all the food groups (no fad diets)
- Eat enough to support your exercise
- Fuel yourself with real food and nutrition
- Give up the bathroom scale
Get a free 10-minute video consultation with a therapist or dietitian on their website.
Website: www.moderneve.org
Instagram: @modern.eve.inc. @modern.eve. tiktok