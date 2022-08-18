Licensed therapist, Shannon Ricks, and Dietician, Josie Iroz, joined us in today’s Therapy Thursday segment to share how to have a healthy relationship with food.

Prioritize listening to hunger and fullness cues and responding to them Eat regular and consistent meals Eat all the food groups (no fad diets) Eat enough to support your exercise Fuel yourself with real food and nutrition Give up the bathroom scale

Get a free 10-minute video consultation with a therapist or dietitian on their website.

Website: www.moderneve.org

Instagram: @modern.eve.inc. @modern.eve. tiktok