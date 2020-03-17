How to handle your emotions amidst COVID-19

It is no surprise amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that the stress and uncertainty can play on your emotions. So how do you get a ‘grip’ on them? Kirk and Kim Duncan, lifestyle mentors from 3 Key Elements, joined us to share their thoughts.

They said that managing your temper or attitude is not easy, but it is your responsibility.

The worst thing they say, is to not unleash your emotions onto someone else. When your emotions go up, your stress goes up and thinking goes down. Kirk and Kim explained that when you can’t think, you make poor decisions, which lead to poor results.

What you can do, is to be aware of your emotional state. Process your emotions, and redirect them.

