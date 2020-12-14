How to give a more meaningful gift this year

Kristin Petrucci of KP Speak CPP, received her post-graduate positive psychology training from the University of Utah. It helped save her life after suffering from brain trauma, and damage in March of 2016. Known as the Mindset Architect, Kristin brings mindset training as a transformational speaker, and virtual or live team building experience facilitator.

Her main focus is to prevent burn out and increase resilience by implementing positive psychology micro-practices: gratitude, wonder and connection.