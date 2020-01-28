How to get your taxes done easily in 2020

It’s tax season! It’s important for taxpayers to work with a skilled Tax Pro, like at Jackson Hewitt, so they understand their unique tax situation and that their tax returns are filed correctly. Everyone’s taxes are different, but the experts at Jackson Hewitt work hard to find ways to help taxpayers get ahead and get the most out of their taxes.

Peter Shingledecker joined Good Things Utah to talk about the best things to do when filing your taxes this year. Peter’s advice: You should start preparing now, days before you receive your W2 paperwork. If you changed your name or had a change of address, you need to update your information and fill out any special forms earlier rather than later. Also you should keep accurate records that support all income, expenses, and credits reported….so it’s time to start digging through those piles and pull together what’s needed to file your annual tax return. It’s helpful to stay organized by separating paperwork into four simple categories: income items, deductions, life changes, and other.

Don’t forget that there are some important changes to the tax code this year, including:

This is the first year under tax reform that the penalty for not having healthcare has been reduced to zero.

New SECURE Act effects retirement plans.

New changes to Extenders: The extenders passed for individuals are all retroactive for tax years 2018 through 2020. This can require an amended return for year 2108 since most taxpayers have already filed.

Jackson Hewitt is still hiring in the Salt Lake City market. More than 30 positions to be filled. Positions include temporary, seasonal positions in tax preparation, and client support. The company and its independently operated franchisees offer employees extensive online and classroom tax education training, as well as continuing education and support so tax professionals with years of experience or those looking to start a new career should apply.

