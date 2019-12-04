How to get your kids to eat veggies

The Eyres were back! Richard and Linda were on the show to remind us to use social media with moderation. They say kids and teenagers aren't the only ones getting hooked on it, moms and dads struggle as well. Richard actually mentions that even when you are on social media you can follow inspiring family accounts.

These family accounts are actually the entire premise of the Family.Is awards. There are six categories of awards: Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, blog, podcast, and website. You can nominate your favorite ones and a panel will decide which one wins. Richard and Linda are so invested they actually lent their names for an award to be named after them.