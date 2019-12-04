How to get your kids to eat veggies

- It’s celebration time for our Good Things Utah ladies! Ali celebrated a birthday today, December 4, Nicea yesterday, and Reagan just a couple days back.
- Surae recapped her hilarious experience at the eye doctor’s yesterday with her kids and best friend, GTU producer, McCall.
- If you’re struggling to get your kids to eat their veggies, Reagan showed a genius way to talk to your kids about the foods they are eating.
- Finally, did you know the average person spends 78K hours of their lives watching TV? We hope to count you in the group every Monday through Friday morning for Good Things Utah! Live on ABC 4 at 9:00am.