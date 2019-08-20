How to get your home project done before the holidays

Fall is fast approaching and if you’re itching to get your remodeling project done before the holidays, Mike Ross from Granite City Interiors said his best advice is to start now!

If you’re wanting to remodel your kitchen, you could be looking at about 4-6 weeks for custom or semi-custom cabinets. Though if you’re going with stock, that’s only about 10 days out. If the bathroom is your goal, tile alone could be the thing that sets you back on the timeline.

Ross said the best thing you can do to prepare for a big project is have your appliance specs ready, have a designer come to a free in-home measure and be realistic about appropriate remodel timing.

Granite City Interiors is waving their design fees until October 1, 2019. This means free in-home measure by a highly trained designer and up to two variations of 3D renderings with no cost to you.

This story includes sponsored content.